I am a proud Unit 5 educator who supports voting yes for Unit 5. There are several fiscal and economic justifications for a yes vote, but none of them touch on the heart of the referendum and our community’s most vulnerable stakeholders: our current and future students.

There is a mural at Normal West that I see every day while entering the building; it features a quotation by B.B. King which says, “The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you.” This message should resonate with our community, one grounded in education as an institution and even named after Illinois State’s former designation as a “normal” university, one specializing in teacher preparation.

Unfortunately, every single one of the more than 12,000 U5 students will suffer if this community fails them. We will be taking their learning away from them by stripping our schools of the resources necessary to develop educated, critically thinking, well-rounded citizens.

Younger students’ educational careers will begin on rockier foundations, even though all research shows that early childhood is the most pivotal time to foster a love of learning and to solidify the building blocks to succeed. Older students whose school experiences have already been marred by the pandemic will lose even more academic, extracurricular, and social-emotional opportunities. Voting no on the referendum will take away their learning before they even have a chance.

The referendum has become politicized and fraught with red herring, strawman, and post hoc fallacies; in reality, the question that will be on the ballot is simple: Do our children deserve to learn?

To me, at least, the answer is a resounding yes.

Rachel Evans, Bloomington