LETTER: Children are resilient, accepting

The anti-LGBTQ+ bills that are before many state legislatures are very disheartening. The trans children that I have known needed their classmates to understand and accept them. They wanted the same happy, full life as all children. How do we as educators create a safe and loving environment for families and children?

I remember explaining to a kindergarten student that his special needs teacher had cancer and had to have her arm removed so she could be well. The first time he saw her after her surgery he walked around her and took her other hand and said to her, "It's OK. Let's go." I will never forget watching them walk down the hallway.

Children are resilient, accepting, and loving. We must give them knowledge, honest information, and the chance to love and accept all people. That goes for the classmate who has transitioned.

We all deserve to have the chance to learn how to embrace people who may appear different from us. Teachers cannot be held back from being part of that learning for students be it race, disabilities, sexual orientation, gender identity, economic status, language barriers, or medical conditions.

Children are amazing people who can love unconditionally if we give them a chance. What could be better than a world where no one is shunned? We have the chance to learn and grow.

Ignorance breeds fear. The kindergartener who didn't fear the teacher who lost an arm found a way to help her move on with life because we were honest with him.

Julie Knutson, Bloomington

