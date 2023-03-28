The CEO Council is a group of business leaders in McLean County who collectively leverage our passions, relationships, and resources to influence business growth and foster a financially thriving McLean County. The CEO Council’s partnerships span across both of our municipalities, the county, the Economic Development Council, and we are a division of the McLean County Chamber of Commerce.

With our partnerships, the overall health of our entire McLean County community, and the needs associated with our community’s significant future anticipated growth in mind, the CEO Council is supportive of the Unit 5 referendum proposal on the April ballot.

The reason for our support is simple: Our strong public school systems are an essential component of workforce attraction and the foundational institutions building our workforces of tomorrow. Quality of life is an economic driver. We realize passing this referendum does not solve the financial challenges for Unit 5, but it does provide the opportunity to reverse a history of debt accumulation that would continue to increase the taxpayer burden, diminish the quality of the student experience, and impact the overall quality of life of our community if not corrected.

Along with the CEO Council support of the referendum, we request continued dialogue with Unit 5 leadership beyond April, to ensure the health and responsible fiscal management of Unit 5 is a priority, and lasting change is made to put the district on a path to be financially sound, while continuing to be a one of the top school districts in the state of Illinois.

Please vote Yes for the Unit 5 referendum.

William Phillips

on behalf of the CEO Council