LETTER: Celebrating Connect Transit on grant

We would like to commend Connect Transit for their decision to use money received from a federal grant program to purchase new electric buses and vehicles for our community. These funds are coming from the Buses and Bus Facilities Program run by the Federal Transit Authority.

This grant will provide five new full-size buses to replace older diesel buses, allow for purchase of smaller electric vehicles for the new Microtransit on-demand service, and covers maintenance and training as well. The benefits of these buses include savings for electricity that costs less than diesel fuel, less maintenance without oil changes, plus an improved rider experience. These electric buses are quieter and don’t produce emissions. Our entire community benefits from this cleaner transportation system.

All agencies are seeking resources to make use of the emerging electric technology. It is our hope that our local school districts will soon find a way to convert their bus fleet to electric school buses.

Thank you to Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, and Congressmen Rodney Davis and Darin LaHood for collaborating to secure this funding. It is wonderful to see what can be accomplished when we work together.

The Green Team

Normal First United Methodist Church