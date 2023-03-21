Cathy Lust is running for a seat on the District 87 School Board and I enthusiastically support her. I have had the privilege of working with Cathy as both a professional colleague and a community volunteer. I have admired her ability to thoughtfully listen to all voices, to research and use data to inform decisions, and always keep the diverse needs of children and families at the heart of school education.

Her many years of work in the district as a school psychologist, combined with her understanding of what is needed to sustain an excellent school system, make her the right person for the board. Cathy wants to serve on the board to support the district administration in several areas including recruiting, hiring and retaining quality teachers who get the resources and support they need to do their best jobs. As a school psychologist, Cathy cares deeply about the social and emotional needs of students, and understands the critical connection of these needs to students' academic achievement.