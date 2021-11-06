LETTER: 'Catastrophe' not what she thinks

A supreme court justice, Sonja Sotomayor, said she thought the prospect of the Texas law curbing the time frame of abortion is "catastrophic."

As an observer of current events, and one who likes to hear the views of others, I surely want to respect Justice Sotomayor and to accord her all honor commensurate with her high office.

To me, to destroy fetal life is on the highest level of tragedy. And to say efforts to curb abortion is catastrophic constitutes a greater level of catastrophe than trying to curb abortion (with intent to nurture and preserve life). Our national pro-choice thinking has become convoluted, wobbly, and highly questionable. The taking of life -- in the streets or in the womb -- should arouse a revulsion of the highest order. The growing fetus (the baby) is having his/her right to life halted.

I take a kindly exception to the notion that preserving life (in this case, fetal life) is "catastrophic." I urge the justice, and all pro-abortion supporters to seek a quiet place and ponder on the prospect that "life" far exceeds the purposeful elimination of life (in an abortive way).

In the end, I pray the justice will re-adjust her patterns of thought that would rescue her from the mistaken conclusion that trying to preserve life (as in the Texas law) is "catastrophic."

The real catastrophe? The millions of lives lost since Roe v Wade was decided.

Perry Klopfenstein, Gridley

