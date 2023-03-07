Please join us in voting for Steven Nalefski for Bloomington City Council, Ward 4. Voting day is April 4, however, early voting started February 23.

Ward 4 needs the strong representation that Steven can provide through fiscal responsibility, open communication with his constituents, and a keen awareness of concerns over the mishandled infrastructure budgeting that has occurred for the past number of years.

The current council has allowed tax increases of 28% over the last four years. At the same time, our streets, sidewalks, and sewers have continued to deteriorate through repeated misappropriation of those tax dollars. Many residents in Ward 4 have experienced damage, and loss of personal belongings, in the residential flooding caused by the inability of the storm sewers to handle the rains not only in 2021, but merely one week ago.

We think it is safe to say that no one in Ward 4 should expect water to pulse from their basement floor drains during heavy rainfall, yet this is just what happened to so many residents.

With a degree from the University of Illinois in industrial design, and involvement with engineering firms and the Woodford County Highway Department, Steven has insight into the particular needs of infrastructure updates. We feel confident that he will work towards a fiscally responsible use of our tax dollars to implement these crucial improvements. Our city council needs a champion in this arena. We think Steven Nalefski will come to our aid.

Please cast your vote for Steven Nalefski between now and April 4. More information can be found about Steven at stevenforbloomington.com.

Jennifer and Steve Jordan, Bloomington