LETTER: Cast vote against Amendment 1

Vote no on Amendment 1 on November 8.

“Worker’s rights” sounds really good but only public sector unions and their bosses are covered by this proposal. No more than 15% of all Illinois workers will be covered but all property tax payers will be responsible for the demands put forth. Will taxpayers have a seat at the negotiating table?

A no vote does not mean that these workers will not have the right to bargain. They do now. It does mean that taxpayers will not be leaving an open checkbook to every public union demand. Workers deserve the right to choose union membership as they do in neighboring states.

Illinois has lost many major employers to those “right to work” states. Who do you think will be paying for these expanded rights? Rights that may have no limits.

Why don’t we see a constitutional question asking voters to approve public pension reform or property tax reform since we have the highest taxes in the nation? Senior citizens losing their homes to a property tax sale is a growing possibility.

The governor is handing out a small election year property tax rebate right now, mere pennies when compared to the huge tax multipliers that have forced our tax bills up this year. He did raise the senior and homestead property tax exemptions this past year but only in the Cook County area. Absolutely no relief for downstate property owners.

I highly recommend a no vote on the Amendment 1 ballot question on November 8. No other state in the union allows public unions to have their rights codified in a state constitution.

Carl Hinshaw, Heyworth