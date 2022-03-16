LETTER: Carolyn Steele leaves remarkable legacy

One of our ‘porch lights’ has gone out.

The landscape of our West Bloomington neighborhoods is not as bright now that one of our “guiding lights” is gone. The late Carolyn Steele leaves a remarkable legacy that will continue to inspire us all to live up to the vision she helped form for our part of the community.

Whether you knew Carolyn from her many years at the Grand Café, or as a leader of the Olde Towne Neighborhood Association, she always made a lasting impression. She was straightforward and determined, but considerate in her approach to helping neighbors, businesses and city officials understand the value and the potential, as well as the history of West Bloomington.

Carolyn helped pick up the garbage in the streets, and spearheaded the effort to create Friendship Park. She assisted with painting a neighbor’s house and the original train mural beneath the Market Street overpass. She defied those who would bring trouble to the neighborhood. She invited the mayor, city staff and local notables to the park to read to kids. When it was time to plan block parties and brainstorm with other community groups, Carolyn was there with support and needed nudges.

Carolyn was the recipient of the YWCA Women of Distinction Award for Volunteer Service in 2005 in recognition of her “outstanding leadership and excellence.” In her role as a neighborhood advocate, she demonstrated the importance of taking pride in the view from a porch, and kept that hopeful light of change shining for so many years.

Ruth Cobb, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0