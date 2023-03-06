Carlock student asks for yes vote

I am writing for your support in voting yes for the referendum that Unit 5 placed on the ballot for the April 4 election. I am in fifth grade at Carlock Elementary. Even though I will be going to junior high next year, I have three younger siblings who attend Carlock now or will be there soon.

If you don’t vote yes, Unit 5 will probably have to close my school. Since I have been at Carlock for six years, I have made many close friends and my siblings have too. If they had to move schools, they could be separated from the friends and teachers that they know.

My parents bought their house so that we could go to Carlock and I am glad that they did. Even though we have most of the same kids in our class each year, this is what makes our school like a family. I love my school and my siblings do too. I wouldn’t want them or my teachers to have to go anywhere else because it would be like breaking up a family. We should not have to close our school because there isn’t enough money in the budget for Unit 5.

I am not old enough to vote so this is one way that I can try to keep my school open. I hope that you vote yes for Unit 5 on April 4.

Emmett Harmon, Bloomington