Pritzker reported that he was concerned about some local school and library board races. He and Illinois Democrats have identified some of the candidates and their supporters as “extremists” and “radicals”.

So the plan is to make sure these mostly conservative candidates get defeated. A Democrat official said “we could easily see ourselves electing numerous extremists folks to these positions that have a ton of power”.

On May 25, 2022, the National Sexuality Education standards were approved by current Unit 5 Board. 839 Illinois schools had opted out. Unit 5 was one of only 20. The standards were developed by “SIECUS for Social Change” and the standards contained the most radical views available on children and sexuality.

It is infused with reproductive justice, racial justice and equity and calls for discussions on race, privilege. power and systemic racism and homophobia. It goes beyond basic sex information needed by students and is considered inappropriate by many parents.

It appears that children's sex curriculum is being used as a weapon to get rid of any standards that will validate the Institution of marriage and social norms. There also seems to be a focus on “gender identity.” Google "SIECUS and comprehensive sexual education."

Do you suppose Pritzker will use our own tax money to be sure we do not have the freedom to guide what we want taught to our children? We need to know our candidates and refuse to let Pritzker take away our freedom to teach our kids our values. People who care about their kids and their education should not be called extremist or radical. Vote for Frank, Emery, Wurth and Jada who will uphold our values.

B.P. Cline, Normal