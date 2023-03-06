For the record, I want to state that I am a Republican.

Currently I am concerned with the actions of a group that calls themselves the McLean County Republicans. I find their opposition to the Unit 5 Referendum especially disturbing. Unit 5 has diligently provided information and opportunities for discussion which justify the proposed referendum.

We are in the midst of a non-partisan election. Early voting began February 23 and election day is April 4. According to the Merriam Webster Dictionary, the definition of non-partisan is free from party affiliation, bias or designation. The care and maintenance of our communities must be non-partisan. When topics like seeing that our children get a good education become politicized, the children suffer and our community’s vitality and future suffers.

So, I ask, why is this group so vocal about expressing their opinions in this non-partisan election? Why are they meddling? As a Republican, I certainly don’t approve of what they are saying or doing, and I question their motives.

I have failed to find out for certain the names of those individuals who are involved in this McLean County Republican Party campaign of negativity. I did find online their list of names of those individuals who are members of the self-appointed McLean County Republican Executive Board. If you know any of these individuals, contact them and demand answers.

Chairman: Dennis Grundler

Secretary: Bruce Hany

Treasurer: Carl Haney

Division Chair Normal: David Blumenshine

Division Chair Bloomington North: Jim Snyder

Division Chair Bloomington South: Matt Steinkoenig

Division Chair County West: George Wendt

Division Chair County East: Adam Reeves

Vice Chair at Large Elections: Jim Fisher

Vice Chair at Large Precinct Affairs: John Parrott

Vice Chair at Large Communications: Carl Wenning

Vice Chair at Large: Sue Fiene

Vice Chair at Large: Brandon Hepner

Rebecca Goeckner, Normal