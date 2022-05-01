LETTER: Carbon tax makes sense

The “pass-through” or “dividend-based” carbon scheme presented in Judy Peres’ Op-ed (“Carbon tax critical to our future,” April 24) merits elaboration.

Revenue extraction begins with the government collecting a fee for the carbon content of coal, gas, and oil. All proceeds are then redistributed equally across all adult citizens.

For conservatives, this approach does not grow the government because citizens directly receive all the revenue. We, not Congress, determine how to spend our “dividend checks.” Next, it avoids regulations and relies on market prices to sort out the fastest and most efficient means to decarbonize our economy. Finally, it will reward entrepreneurs who develop carbon-free and carbon-light products that will replace more expensive, carbon-dense products. The price on fossil-fuel pollution will spawn new, dynamic businesses.

For progressives, this policy will steadily reduce climate change’s main cause while enhancing social equity. Since carbon emissions increase with income, dividends insure that about 70% of Americans will come out ahead or break even under the tax.

Top income earners with high carbon emissions bankroll this system. While the poor pay a larger fraction of their income on goods whose cost will increase, they also emit far, far less carbon. Carbon dividends completely offset increased prices for poor families and leave them with a net surplus.

Some high earners can fare well. Consider couples A and B. A live in a modestly-sized, well-insulated, 100% electric home with solar, often-used bicycles, and an all-electric and hybrid vehicle. B live in a leaky, marbly McMansion with inefficient appliances and gas hogs in the garage. A will keep most of their carbon dividends; B will forfeit all of them and pay additionally for their top-end emissions.

In sum, a pass-through carbon tax rewards virtue and penalizes vice. So, a Christian country will give it a chance. Right?

William Rau, Bloomington

