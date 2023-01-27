LETTER: Candidates Normal doesn't need

When I read Bill Flick’s column on January 23, I appreciated his clever comments about Bloomington-Normal. I also agree with his comments, “Uptown is swelling,” and that the population will have a significant increase in the twin cities during the 2020s.

These are very positive comments about a very positive community.

Not all would agree, and sadly some of those citizens are running for Normal’s Town Council.

Karl Sila recently stated at a public forum that he feels the town wants to keep out the little people for running for office, yet he is on the ballot and was on the ballot previously when he handed out flyers knocking the mayor and the downtown growth.

Marc Tiritilli was a failed mayoral candidate two years ago and the person who said he felt Rivian was “the wrong choice for the future.” Over 6,000 jobs later, it seems Mr. Tiritili is the one who is wrong. At the same forum Tiritilli did not feel incentives were a good idea to attract business.

Stan Nord, also running again, claims the people “on the other side” are not being heard; I assume he means people that only agree with him. In the December Town Council meeting, he used his title and clout to send a threatening email to members of the clerks’ office, warning them they “may be” committing a felony. Nord also encouraged a politically partisan group of candidates on false offices at Council meetings—having more to do with his failed redistricting plan. Judge Fellheimer ruled their lawsuit and Nord’s complaints were not in accordance with the state and local laws.

These three are not the type of people I want to govern Normal. Let’s continue the positive path instead of going down a negative one when voting in April.

Eric Sweetwood, Normal