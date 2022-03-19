LETTER: Candidates must answer two questions

The season for campaign ads, campaign rhetoric, debates, and such as candidates maneuver for our votes will soon be in full swing.

Might agree (in spite of the many things about which we might disagree) that every candidate for every office should be asked--and should answer--two question:

1. Was Joe Biden legitimately elected on November 3, 2020, in a free and fair election?

2 The events of January 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol ... were those "legitimate political discourse," or were they a violent insurrection aimed at preventing the peaceful transfer of power?

If we are to cast our votes responsibly, we deserve to know where candidates stand on these matters.

Tim Hunt, Normal

