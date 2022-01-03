LETTER: Candidates must answer three questions

Election year is upon us.

Before any candidate is considered for my vote, I have three simple questions they must answer. "Yes" or "no" answers required. No elaboration or explanation needed.

1. Are Donald Trump's allegations of widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election that resulted in Joe Biden's victory false?

2. Are efforts in many states to make voting more difficult or less accessible (based on allegations of voter fraud that have been repeatedly disproved) wrong?

3. Does the violence of Jan. 6, 2021, in our nation's capital deserve to be fully investigated and the people responsible for planning and carrying out that deadly protest exposed and punished? Yes or no?

Voters should be laser-focused in 2022 on leaders who know the truth when they see it, know right from wrong, and are willing to defend democracy and our nation over party and the quest for power.

These three questions should be respectfully asked at every media interview and every campaign appearance between now and November 2022. A "no" answer to any of these questions indicates to me a candidate unwilling to carry out his/her oath of office to defend the Constitution of the United States. Thus, they disqualify themselves from my vote.

I look forward to hearing Rep. Davis, Rep. LaHood, and every other candidate answer these questions. Very simple. Very clear. Yes or no.

Tom Eder, Bloomington

