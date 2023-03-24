Mark Wylie is running for a four year term for Bloomington, Illinois District 87 School Board.

Mark was born in Bloomington. I have known Mark for over 60 years. He attended Washington Grade School, Bloomington Junior High and Bloomington High Schools. He is a structural engineer, graduating from the University of Illinois. He had a very successful 31 year career at Farnsworth & Wylie Engineers (now Farnsworth Group Inc) retiring in 2015.

Mark has six children all of whom attended District 87 schools. So Mark knows the district from his history there and from the inside having raised his children within it.

Mark has been on the District 87 School Board since 2015. He has been President of the Board for past two years and was instrumental in hiring the new Superintendent.

He is an Eagle Scout who has been very active in the WDBoyce Council of Boy Scouts of America where he is the immediate past president. He is currently the Troop Committee Chairman of both Boy Scout Troop 0903 and Girl Troop 9903. He has been very involved in the operation of Second Presbyterian Church as a ruling elder of the church. He is a past president of the Kiwanis Club of Bloomington.

Mark is a leader. He is dedicated to service to the community. He champions the well being and growth of children. He is passionate about doing what is best for everyone in Bloomington and the region.

Based on my personal knowledge of him, I highly recommend Mark Wylie for election to the District 87 School Board.

John Meek, Bloomington