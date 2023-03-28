I am supporting Andy Byars for Normal Town Council. Andy will bring a next generation of leadership to Normal and ensure our community continues to move in a positive direction. Through my experiences teaching, coaching, owning a business, raising my family, and serving as McLean County Board Chairman, I've always been proud to call Normal home. Andy is his own man and will always do what's best for the people of Normal. With Andy serving us in city hall, we will have an energetic, visionary, service orientated Councilman who will do what's right for our town. Please join me in voting for Andy Byars for Normal Town Council on April 4.