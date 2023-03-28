Andy Byars represents the next generation of strong leadership in the Town of Normal.
After graduating from Illinois State University in 2018 and falling in love with the community, Andy has made Normal his permanent home. Andy finds the community exciting and wants to help ensure Normal continues to grow and move forward. Andy is a positive, energetic, and skilled candidate who is dedicated to serving the community.
I ask for your vote for Andy Byars, Normal Town Council, on or before April 4.
Lyn Landon, Bloomington