In the current push to build new carbon dioxide pipelines in communities across Central Illinois, we know it is a question of when, not if, one of these new pipelines burst. While a carbon dioxide leak might seem harmless at first, in the hyper-concentrated form CO2 is pumped through these pipelines, even a small rupture or leak would generate a massive plume of invisible, odorless asphyxiating gas that could spread for miles, stealing the breath from all who are caught in its path.

Despite these risks, carbon dioxide pipelines are being built left and right with absolutely no safety regulations in place to would ensure our communities are not suffocated because of faulty workmanship or companies cutting corners. This cannot stand. As we learned with the train derailment and chemical disaster in East Palestine, lax regulation inevitably leads to catastrophe. Building carbon pipelines with no regulation whatsoever can only end in even greater and deadlier disasters.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg needs to do his job and stop all construction of any CO2 pipelines nationwide before safety regulations to keep our communities safe are finalized. Its common sense: build it safe, or don’t build it at all.

Dawn Dannenbring, Bloomington