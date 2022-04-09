LETTER: Bravo Bloomington music programs

Encore! Encore! I want to give a huge shout out to the fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and high school bands of Bloomington Public Schools, District 87. The band directors- Max Chernick, Pamela Kelly, Michele Carnahan, and Sarah Brown - prepared their students to play their instruments to make wonderful music that was enjoyed by every parent, grandparent, and friend filling every seat in the BHS gym.

Each piece had a special and surprising element that kept the audience entertained. The fifth graders had just learned to play this year and the high schoolers showed how practice and time will refine those skills. What needs to be pointed out is that band was taught by their teachers over Zoom for about two years. And it doesn’t sound like they missed a beat.

The program showed that in this chaotic world, kids and adults can meet in one big room in unity. There was pride beaming from students, teachers, and parents. There was no doubt that the crowd needed a dose of patriotic music as we applauded the piccolos and brass section and clapped to the rhythm throughout the Stars and Stripes Forever by Sousa.

Bravo to these band directors known as teachers.

Irene DenBesten, Bloomington

