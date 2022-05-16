LETTER: Brave Republicans are outspoken

A recent letter to the editor asked what would Ida Wells think today. With much dismay, I read the letter, and briefly researched her. She would be disgusted of our America today.

Since the author tried to give us his thoughts how she might react, likewise, I give my opinion of Ms. Wells. My opinions might be faced with unjust critique from the radical left-wing Democrats. So, yes Ms. Wells was a loyal Republican of her time.

Why? As with thousands of other Black Americans during Jim Crow era, most were Republicans. It was the Democrats in big cities and Southern states that couldn’t swallow desegregation.

The shifting tides of time in America has changed many party allegiances mostly due to bad social policies, which Democrats enact in large cities. Through the Bible Belt, many have become Republicans because they cannot accept the changes within the DNC. Quite amazing, which I believe Ms. Well would be quite happy, though surprised.

Where did Democrats start getting lost in the woods of socialism? From the arrogant loud voices within the inner cities, which are losing the battle of America’s goodness, causing riots by radical leftist.

Donald Trump, a former Democrat, betrayed that party due to its increasing ways of socialism, which he cannot tolerate, as many other Republicans in America. Go away Cheney and Kinzinger, you’re just Republicans In Name Only (RINO), like a few hundred others. The Bush family members were the leaders of RINOs. The ‘Dubba’ fed Congress false information about WMDs, then came a 21-year war.

So, Ms. Wells would be glad to see the RNC as strong leadership in true defense of freedom, as guaranteed by the Bill of Rights. She was outspoken in her time like brave Republicans. And President Trump, these days.

Leon Kaeb, Bloomington

