LETTER: Brandy Elmore for county board

Brandy is one of the candidates running to represent south Bloomington, and she is more than qualified to help our community emphasize the importance of mental health initiatives, as she holds two master's degrees in areas of mental health. If elected, Brandy plans to emphasize the importance of mental health in our county — and she has the expertise to do it. Brandy Elmore is a passionate, hardworking candidate, and wants to make a difference in our county.