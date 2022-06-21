LETTER: Brady about service to the public

Dan Brady has been and will continue to be a great leader representing Illinois. The Secretary of State’s office touches more lives on a daily basis than any other constitutional office and it is an office he has aspired to. This office is about providing service to the public, which Dan Brady does all the time.

He is endorsed by the Chicago Tribune, which said the office is more important than many Illinoisans think. The Secretary of State is the chief librarian, provides driver education, oversees organ and tissue donation registry, and many others areas beyond drivers’ license facilities.

Check out the office, Dan’s many endorsements, and Dan’s thoughts for yourself at votedanbrady.com.

Dan’s tireless work and results focused constituent services are reasons deserving his election to the office of Secretary of State. There simply is no better choice and his enthusiasm for the office is contagious! I ask for your vote for Dan Brady, Secretary of State, on June 28.

Lyn Landon, Bloomington

