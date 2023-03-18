On March 10 there were two letters in the Pantagraph that I especially took note of. One was by Dale Traxler, Bloomington who I agree with. We do need new leadership in our country. The other letter was by Linda Doenitz, Bloomington. I realize we all have a right to express our opinions. We also have a right to answer when we disagree. Ms. Doenitz’s letters always blame the Republicans for a long list of so-called offenses. I am amazed when I read her letters that she doesn’t realize she is describing everything Joe Biden has done since he’s taken office as president.
I realize the Republican party is not perfect but neither is the Democrat party. In fact in this old world there is not one perfect person. So maybe it’s time for both parties to work together and straighten out our country before we lose it. Mr. Traxler did a good job of listing things that need to change. I hope we can all work together to save our country.
Lois Vetter, Gibson City