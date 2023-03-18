On March 10 there were two letters in the Pantagraph that I especially took note of. One was by Dale Traxler, Bloomington who I agree with. We do need new leadership in our country. The other letter was by Linda Doenitz, Bloomington. I realize we all have a right to express our opinions. We also have a right to answer when we disagree. Ms. Doenitz’s letters always blame the Republicans for a long list of so-called offenses. I am amazed when I read her letters that she doesn’t realize she is describing everything Joe Biden has done since he’s taken office as president.