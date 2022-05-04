LETTER: Border decision abandons veterans

During the last week of April, it was confirmed the Homeland Security Secretary and by White House Press officials that the Department of Veterans Affairs had been contacted to provide services on the southern U.S. border for an expected influx of migrants.

At a time when there are over 10,000 open vacancies within the Department of Veterans Affairs, it is incomprehensible that the veterans would be robbed of those services promised to them for their faithful and honorable service. To strip an agency already taxed to its maximum ability to provide service who selflessly served their country is truly unbelievable.

Congress allocated and appropriated funds to the Department of Veterans Affairs to take care of veterans who suffer both physical and mental wounds of wars not to support illegal border crossings on our southern border. This despicable act of misappropriation of funds needs to stop before it gets started and care for those who served faithfully and honorably needs to continue with any degradation in service to them.

Clay Jackson, Normal

