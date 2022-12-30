LETTER: Border crisis needs attention

Our southern border crisis is getting more attention these days. Even the progressive liberal governor of California has expressed some concerns. The White House and the Democrat leaders in Congress, along with the national news media, have been trying to sweep this issue under the rug for years.

Not sure why? The U.S. is the most populous nation in the western hemisphere by far. Obviously, it’s not urgent that we increase population, especially during these challenging economic times.

The fact is we have too many bleeding heart liberals holding political power. The welcoming message from the Biden administration from day one has sparked the surge of illegal immigrants into our country. Liberal Hollywood elites cleverly support illegal immigration via messaging in their movie releases and TV show scripts. The left-leaning national news media clearly supports the Democrat Party, which by its negligence, enables the illegal immigration crisis to exist.

Why hasn’t ’60 Minutes’ or some other network investigative team looked into the consequences of adding the millions of uninvited new arrivals? Could feeding all of them affect food supply chain issues? Are medical supplies and facilities possibly getting stretched to the limit anywhere? Did illegal immigration play any role in baby formula supply shortages? Are taxpayers unknowingly footing the extra costs associated with housing the illegal immigrants? Are some Democrat governors welcoming illegal immigrants in order to get additional federal aid?

Democrat legislators blame Republicans for not working with them on immigration reform. But Democrats want legal and illegal immigrants to acquire U.S. citizenship. Think about that. If I’m a potential migrant, why would I bother applying for U.S. citizenship if all I have to do is sneak across a border?

Maybe in 2024, when Republicans win the White House and Senate, this crisis will get addressed.

Rick Skelley, Bloomington