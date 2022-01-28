LETTER: Books are just the beginning

With respect to the letter from January 20 ("Don't add space to Bloomington library"), members of AFSCME Local 699 would like to share our support for the BPL expansion and why it benefits the community.

We are famous for our books, but we have so much more. When the library was built in 1978, it did not anticipate modern technology or the larger population (78,680 today compared to 1978’s 41,000) that today’s Bloomington needs. In fiscal year 2019 the circulation of 1.17 million items is 286 percent higher than the circulation during the fiscal year 1978 when the building opened. Amazing.

The expansion and renovation incorporate updated building materials and equipment to increase energy efficiency and will incorporate power outlets and data infrastructure into the renovated floors, walls, and ceilings. This modernized facility will allow a computer lab, more community meeting space, and additional tutoring rooms. Our current facility is aging and stretched to the limit, and we often must turn people away as demand is greater than availability. COVID has proven that these meeting spaces are more important than ever for people to have a place to conduct virtual meetings, job interviews, attend classes online, and more.

Digital materials are important, and we’ve offered them since 2006. Yet even in 2021, a year tremendously impacted by COVID, eBook use only accounted for 15% of what was checked out from the library. You might be surprised that we also offer health and wellness programming, book clubs, job placement programs, career fairs, local author events, plant swaps, Storytime, adult education classes, virtual programming, movie screenings, historical re-enactors, art exhibits, teen computer programming classes, craft kits, puzzles, and so much more.

In short, there’s a reason why our slogan is “Where books are just the beginning” and we encourage all readers to pay a visit.

AFSCME Local 699- Representing Bloomington Public Library

