LETTER: Board position should be filled

What I witnessed on August 10 at the McLean County Board meeting is exactly what is wrong with our society today. Often change is railed against when it comes to older generations beliefs and ideologies versus the modern generation’s beliefs and ideologies. Unfortunately, this is also, the focal point of the red versus blue we have seen in throughout our history and in our lives today. Denying representation for the sake of your political groups beliefs and ideologies only hurts your community that you are to suppose to serve.

Krystle Able is not only passionate about everything she touches, but she also loves her community. She takes firm stances with no wavering or hesitation, and she stood tall ready to serve her community. The vote was not made from a place of concern, but rather a place of malice. If doing the job of a public servant were so desirable, you would have everybody lined up, ready to run to fill a vacancy, but sadly this is not the case. The public are turned off by elected officials. They believe they all lie and steal and if that is not the case, then the public is underserved from lack of diversity on the boards.

The term Krystle looks to fill is a short one. It would not have hurt anyone on that board to allow her to fill in for the role of district 4 representative, but it absolutely will hurt the community to leave them without fair representation for months on end, until election.

Travis Givens, Normal