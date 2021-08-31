LETTER: Bloomington license facility doing well

I have a comment on Bloomington driver’s license renewal facility.

I have been driving for 74 years, and as we get older, we often worry about the results of our visit to them.

They have a tremendous job to do and I will certainly give them an A-plus for the job they are doing this year, especially with having to deal with the COVID situation, etc. I hope they keep up the good work and get the credit they deserve.

I have another comment to make concerning our nation and the whole world.

We are living in perilous times, concerning the amount of tragedy happening everywhere, as well as the lack of unity in our nation, especially in our political system of government.

I have a book called “The Coming Digital God.” Its copyright was in 2001. It could not have been more accurate of what is happening right now in this new age of smartphones, computers, internet, etc. Things are happening so fast that it is hard to keep up with.

As I have said before, please look into the Holy Bible. A good start would be at Thessalonians chapters 4 and 5.

John Gramm, Gridley

