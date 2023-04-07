A heartfelt thank you to all the recent candidates for the local municipal and school district elections. Regardless of the outcome, you stepped up to the plate to serve. Public service brings many rewards of knowing you have made a difference.

In the follow-up reporting of election results, I found of interest the comments from newly elected City of Bloomington council member John Danenberger, who I have never met. Danenberger was quoted in part that “I’m here for the benefit of Bloomington. Anyway that I can help the City of Bloomington is my goal …… and see what’s best not only for Ward 4 but for the city in general”. How refreshing this speaks to the greater need of one community."

Our city’s ward system is woefully antiquated as the individual wards no longer have any real identification. A look at the ward maps clearly shows the diverse breadth of every single ward. The individual wards simply share a common thread of being divided by an relatively equal number of 8,700 residents.

With the recent changes in ward boundary lines and the more frequent turnover of council members, it’s the right time to drive a change to an at-large council. Eliminating the attachment to a particular neighborhood or a personal ward preference for the betterment of the entire community, will provide the better long term results.

This suggested change can be made much easier by allowing the talented and unbiased staff to determine which streets have the priority to be resurfaced, which park equipment to replace, etc. Let the city staff utilize their experience and knowledge.

It will take local leaders to drive this long overdue change in governance. Such a change will allow Bloomington to achieve greater successes as financial taxing challenges will undoubtedly continue.

Jim Fruin, Bloomington