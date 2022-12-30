LETTER: Bloomington going for cash grab

Predatory tax bills are coming.

Unit 5, District 87, McLean County, the City of Bloomington and the Bloomington Public Library are preying on its residents, just because the value of your house has increased. Unit 5 wants to collect $8 million more; District 87 $3.7 million more; McLean County $2.4 million more; and the City of Bloomington and Library $1.7 million more.

What does that mean? Many of your property tax bills will be going up 8-10%. For example, our assessed value is up 9.24%, so our tax bill will be approximately 8.2% higher come May.

Unfortunately, in 1997, the McLean County voters rejected the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law (PTELL). However, the law is mandated for Cook County and the collar counties. The law provides protection to property owners from tax bills that increase only because the market value of their home is rising rapidly. But rather than act in good faith and make decisions as if PTELL was in place, they are choosing to go for the cash grab.

The Town of Normal is doing the right thing. They aren’t asking for more money. They are keeping their levy flat and are tightening their belts just like each and every one of us are doing right now in these high inflationary times.

Keep an eye out for the legal notices for the Truth in Taxation Hearings for each of these taxing bodies. The City of Bloomington's is December 5. You have the opportunity to be heard. If you do not act now, you can expect to pay a lot later.

Jackie Beyer, Bloomington