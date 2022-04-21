LETTER: Blame candidates, not the voters

Recently, several local residents made the decision to challenge the petitions of five Republican candidates for county board. The reason being candidates had failed to provide page numbers on their petitions. McLean County Republican Party chair, Connie Beard, dismissed the actions as trying to remove voter choice and create unnecessary burden on taxpayers.

While this may seem like a small issue, there are good reasons why candidates are required to number their pages.

First, it must be recognized that voters from a community have the right to challenge a petition. Perhaps a signature is too hard to read, or the person doesn’t live in their district. However, in order to challenge those petitions, having a page number to identify where it is, is key.

This makes page numbers an important part of the process in calling out possible election fraud, an issue that Republicans nationally have been very vocal about. In the case Jones v. Dodendorf, the Illinois Court of Appeals found in a similar case that removing candidates from the ballot without consecutive page numbers was in the interest of the state, because it prevents tampering and preserves the fairness of the election process.

This finding has been upheld in numerous decisions such as Hagan v. Stone and Wollan v. Jacoby. Some the Republican candidates that failed to follow regulations have been involved in local politics for a long time, including the sitting County Board Chair, John McIntyre. They ought to be familiar with the process, but they slipped up. It is not the voters' fault for challenging an inconsistency in the petition and working in their power to ensure the fairness of the process.

Instead, the blame lies with candidates themselves, for not filing their paperwork correctly and not following procedure.

Marissa Uselton, Normal

