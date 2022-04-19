LETTER: Birdhouse trail a special treat

Bloomington-Normal possesses many great attributes such as its history, topography, and other outstanding amenities.
However, I noted one of the most charming sights that appeared this week while walking my dog along Constitution Trail near the Virginia Street entrance. I struck with enchantment by the beautiful birdhouses placed along the trail. It was as if walking into a colorful, vibrant storybook where birds seemingly established their own lovely community with "bird condos."
I encourage others to take a stroll along our lovely "trail" to view this wonderful, uplifting setting. With luck, I hope that the birdhouses remain, and many thanks to the organization who provided this uplifting visual experience.
Dianne Hollister, Bloomington