LETTER: Billionaires could save Lincoln College

Wouldn't it be a good thing if our billionaire political candidates, who are spending millions of dollars on their own campaigns, donated the $100 million needed to keep Lincoln College open? Candidates from both parties could join together (what a thought!) to contribute enough to save this institution which is such a vital contributor to its predominantly black students - most of whom are from underrepresented backgrounds, low income and first generation students - its faculty and staff, the Lincoln community, and our state. Just a thought.