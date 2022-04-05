 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

LETTER: Billionaires could save Lincoln College

  • 0
Letter to the Editor

Wouldn't it be a good thing if our billionaire political candidates, who are spending millions of dollars on their own campaigns, donated the $100 million needed to keep Lincoln College open? Candidates from both parties could join together (what a thought!)  to contribute enough to save this institution which is such a vital contributor to its predominantly black students - most of whom are from underrepresented backgrounds, low income and first generation students -  its faculty and staff, the Lincoln community, and our state. Just a thought.

Joseph A. Culpepper, Bloomington

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News