After chewing on the proposed Vernon Avenue road diet for a while, I’m ready to weigh in.

First and foremost, we don’t need bike lanes.

Vernon Avenue already has a “bike lane.” It’s called Constitution Trail and runs parallel to Vernon, offering a safe, convenient route to destinations such as the Connie Link Amphitheater, Underwood Park and the natural playground at Colene Hoose Elementary. Actually, the trail goes almost anywhere a bike lane on Vernon would go.

Second, bike lanes on heavily traveled roads pose risks. Even experienced cyclists tell me they’re often uncomfortable using bike lanes because they’re side-by-side with distracted or possibly impaired drivers.

Makes sense. Who wouldn’t rather contend with other cyclists, pedestrians and the occasional woodchuck on Constitution Trail than run the risk of getting sideswiped by a two-ton pickup?

And then there’s Colene Hoose. Instead of bike lanes, how about a turn lane to better serve traffic flow? The Town could have done this at Parkside Junior High. Instead, it stuck with bike lanes and no turn lane, thus exacerbating traffic backups on school days.

One proposal presented to the Town does include a path next to Vernon Avenue. It calls for two traffic lanes, a middle turn lane and a wide shared-use path on the north side of the road, but separated from motorists by a grass parkway.

So in addition to the current path south of Vernon - Constitution Trail - there would also be one on the north, effectively doing the job of bike lanes but doing so safely by separating cyclists and pedestrians from vehicular traffic.

I know that we have some strong advocates of bike lanes in this community. But bike lanes are not appropriate for every street, and poorly conceived ones create risks and inconvenience that far outweigh any benefits.

Randy Gleason, Normal