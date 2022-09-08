 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

LETTER: Biden speech shows desperation

  • 0
Letter to the Editor

Regarding Biden's September first national address:

After watching that speech, it struck me just how desperate this man and administration are. Vilifying a large portion of Americans and labeling them as a threat to democracy shows yet again what their party is willing to do to stay in power. He is attempting to distract voters from his failing presidency and policies in hope of maintaining control after the upcoming election. Let's not be fooled and push the flush handle on these Washington, D.C., and state elites by voting them out in November. It's frightening to think how much more damage could be done to our great country if we the people allow them to continue to transform our country over the next two years. I am not a threat to our democracy despite what the president would lead you to believe.

Roger Weed, Carlock

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News