LETTER: Biden speech shows desperation

After watching that speech, it struck me just how desperate this man and administration are. Vilifying a large portion of Americans and labeling them as a threat to democracy shows yet again what their party is willing to do to stay in power. He is attempting to distract voters from his failing presidency and policies in hope of maintaining control after the upcoming election. Let's not be fooled and push the flush handle on these Washington, D.C., and state elites by voting them out in November. It's frightening to think how much more damage could be done to our great country if we the people allow them to continue to transform our country over the next two years. I am not a threat to our democracy despite what the president would lead you to believe.