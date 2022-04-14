LETTER: Biden now has a new excuse

I thank the Pantagraph for providing a platform for citizens to express their opinion regarding events and politics local, state and national. I am told that many people read this column regularly and a few express opinions.

I recently had a letter published that Biden was leading us in a wrong direction and blaming others for his poor policies. I had several comments on my letter; some sent emails and some were verbal. One critic of my letter, in a cowardly manner, wrote anonymously without any return address providing their information straight from the ultra-liberal “playbook’ blaming the prior administration and Trump in particular for all things wrong with Biden’s policies and their effects.

Another critic reported that America endured “four horrendous years under Trump.” I am sure most Americans would take those four years (sans name calling) over any day of the Biden administration.

This person(s) had no new ideas to comment, but in a lengthy manner complained about my letter. I am pleased they read my letter and I can understand their cowardly manner as I would not want to be attached to such ultra-liberal and blatantly incorrect information.

Now, Biden has a new excuse for his poor policies and resultant high inflation. He now blames President Putin for high gas prices and other commodities hit with inflation. In addition, his staff spends too much time correcting statements by him instead of what they should be doing: resolving problems like the immigration problem.

The old saying that actions have consequences is true and the American people have to endure four long years for their actions in November 2020 before real corrective action can be accomplished. The election results anticipated in November 2022 may offer some relief to avoid exacerbating current problems.

Dale Traxler, Bloomington

