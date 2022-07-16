LETTER: Biden must be investigated

Let’s admit the last two years we’ve been living a charade. As the party that gave us this current administration charade begins to look ahead, if they are honest, they must not be allowed to ascribe its failings to diminishing cognition nor to the age of its leader. If they are honest they must admit that his whole public life has revealed a person unfit for any leadership.

Not only is he a documented liar, but his voting records reveals he is rarely on the side of propriety. He’s a racist except when he’s not. How do I spell plagiarism? He is a name-calling bully when pressured to explain his voting record. His first days in office document that his sole intent was to cancel decisions of the previous administration without actually replacing them with any original ideas.

The list is long but heading it has to be his lethal withdrawal from Afghanistan, his lack of any policy to control the southern border, and his complete ignorance of anything resembling an understanding of the economy. In character of his multiple failings he places the blame everywhere except upon himself. He’s the very definition of an impaired person.

His family must be included in our expose. What family, knowing his severe impairments, would allow him to daily be so embarrassed. What rationale could they possibly give to allow national and international ridicule? His disgraced legacy must also be theirs. His shadowy interaction with his equally impaired son, if we have a justice system at all, is yet to be fully investigated.

J.R. Krueger, Normal