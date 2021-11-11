LETTER: Biden must address global warming

I am writing in response to the piece about global warming causing a threat to our military. This is no surprise. We have been known for years that future wars will be over water. Of course natural disasters tax our military and damage our military bases. Of course, in a world wrought with droughts and natural disaster and fires and uninhabitable extreme temperatures, there will be more global conflict.

We have also known for years what the answer is. We need to get off fossil fuels and fast. We have the ability to do so but it seems we, collectively, are lacking the will to do so as quickly as this crisis demands. We wealthy countries who have caused the vast majority of global warming by emitting the vast majority of carbon, need to step up and ramp up our reduction of carbon emissions dramatically and urgently.

President Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda address global warming quite aggressively but there are also some things he could do right now, without having to pass a bill through our broken congress. He can declare a climate emergency - we certainly have one- and he can stop new fossil fuel projects. He promised during his campaign that he would work to combat global warming. It is time for him to walk the walk and take these two actions immediately to get the ball rolling.

Katie Olsson, Bloomington

