LETTER: Biden has contributed to inflation

Joe Biden is the direct reason that Americans are paying sky-high prices at the gas pumps.

On his first day in office, the first thing Biden did was to kill the Keystone Pipeline because of this and discouraging companies to drill for natural gas and other readily available energy, America is now dependent on our enemies to get us the gasoline and products we need. We had become energy independent for the first time in 70 years under President Trump.

Now, Biden has shown the world how weak he is in our energy industry, our borders, our military and every other area of vital importance to our nation and world. While he failed to turn our economy into a communist-welfare system, he has done everything he could to run inflation through the roof. He was a coward in Afghanistan and did great damage to America’s reputation amongst our allies.

Everything Biden touches turns to trash. Remove the Democrat party from all offices. Vote them all out of office.

James R. Bourke, Normal

