LETTER: Biden, Harris are incompetent

It’s quite comical when woke Dems keep complaining about Trump while jittery Joe and clueless Kamala are ruining the country. They support gutless urban mayors, city councils and DAs who defund police, appease criminals with no bail laws or refuse to prosecute at all.

Their open border policy endangers public safety by not allowing ICE agents to deport illegal aliens, drug runners and human smugglers. Texas at its own expense has now started rebuilding the wall just as Democrats are promoting voting rights for non-citizens in California and New York.

Fuel costs have reached record levels after Biden closed the XL and Keystone pipelines from Canada plus restricting domestic drilling permits. We had reached energy independence under Trump. Now old Joe is allowing Iran to speed development of nuclear bomb to threaten Israel as China is taking control of Hong Kong and targeting Taiwan. A real Russian crisis is occurring because of Biden’s chaotic, pathetic withdrawal from Afghanistan that projected weakness to our adversaries.

We cannot forget media’s overrated bureaucrat Dr. Fauci, who has misled us with contradictory COVID messages while covering for the WHO.

America can at least gratefully thank Senators Manchin and Sinema for courageously stifling Biden’s socialist agenda. This President has created more blunders in one year then makes them worse by pretending they don’t exist or blaming Trump for his failures.

To suggest that Joe and Kamala are grossly incompetent is actually a compliment.

Mike Helm, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0