LETTER: Biden changed face after election

Candidate Biden was able to fool enough people in November 2020 to be elected President. He, candidate Biden, campaigned as a moderate, experienced in foreign relations, defeater and foe of the virus, a unifier and against socialism. After January 20, 2021, President Biden, the magician, transformed himself, became an advocate of socialist Bernie Sanders, spent massive amounts of taxpayer money and attempted to pass ultra-liberal rules involving energy, voting, spending and migration.

In his first year in office he has mismanage the handling of the virus, bungled the withdrawal from Afghanistan, lost all control of the southern border, adopted policies that caused inflation to rise to the highest levels in decades, lost energy independence and emboldened America’s enemies with weak policies and conflicting statements.

Many Americans are confused with federal communications and struggling with high prices, unavailable medical tests and supplies with a fear of foreign conflicts involving our country.

On a positive note: One good result from Biden in his first year of office: he has protected America from a Kamala Presidency, a situation that would be much worse than Biden could create.

Dale Traxler, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0