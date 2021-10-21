 Skip to main content
LETTER: Biden bankrupting US economy

Letter to the Editor

Joe Biden has a plan and a mission to destroy America. By bankrupting our economy through inflation, printing money like candy and most importantly turning minorities into welfare slaves. Biden seeks to apply Marxist tactics of dividing people by race, perversion of children at schools and reducing otherwise working people to couch potatoes.

The Democrat party of today is nothing more than a copy of the Chinese Communist Party. Many of the Democrat leaders are trying to tax and spend the American working people into the dirt. Tax and spend and tax and spend more until $30 trillion debt ruins the grandkids and the country.

The only answer is to vote Biden and his buddies out of office.

James R. Bourke, Normal

