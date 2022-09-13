LETTER: Bicentennial of important discovery

September 14 marks the bicentennial of one of the greatest reported moments of human discovery in history. Two hundred years ago, the French savant Jean Francois Champollion of Figeac, France, deciphered the ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs.

As a result of the epic battles for Egypt between France and England circa 1800, the discovery of the Rosetta Stone around that time by a British officer, and the subsequent documentation of ancient monuments and artifacts by a French expedition led by Napoleon Bonaparte, the ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs were “resurrected” from the dust bin of history though no one could understand them — yet.

It was the Rosetta Stone’s three-language inscriptions — Greek, hieroglyph, and demotic (a cursive form of hieroglyph) — that ignited the race to decipher the Egyptian hieroglyphs. But it was not until more than 20 years after the Rosetta Stone’s unearthing that the basic method to translate them was discovered by the French multi-linguist Champollion. While other Egyptologists of that era provided relevant insights into the ancient Egyptian language, the most significant key to unlocking the mysteries of the hieroglyphs was Champollion’s proof that this script was not only ideographic (“word signs”) but phonetically alphabetic. And it was Champollion’s fluency with Coptic that led him to this truly monumental breakthrough discovery — a gift to the modern world.

As Lesley and Roy Adkins emphasize in "The Keys of Egypt" (Perennial Books: 2000): “The impact of the decipherment of hieroglyphics was almost unbelievable — in effect, it meant the discovery of a whole new civilization.”

And to think it all began on that late summer day in 1822 that Champollion, exhausted from his painstaking efforts to unlock the mysteries of the ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs, reportedly shouted to his older brother ”Je tiens l’affaire” (I’ve got it).

Richard Bates, Bloomington