LETTER: Bible warns about false prophets

In an interview, former President Donald J. Trump made this statement.

"No one has done more for Christianity than me".

First of all. Christianity believes in Jesus Christ and His teachings outlined in the Holy Bible. I asked everyone to read the four Gospels to find where the conduct and behavior is condone that former President Donald J. Trump has displayed. To be a Christian we are to follow two rules. 1. Love your neighbor as yourself. 2. Do unto others as you would have them do into you.

The evangelical religious right has drank the Kool-Aid of this man who says he follows Jesus Christ. The evangelical religious right has overlooked and even condone his behavior with women. They even stayed silent as he advocated for the zero tolerance policy of separating young children from their mothers and would not condemn white supremist groups such as the Proud Boys. He shown vengeance to anyone who criticized him.

For me, I have to wonder what has happened to some of the evangelical religious right congregations. The Holy Bible warns of false prophets.

Earl A. Rients, Pontiac

