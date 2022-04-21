LETTER: Bible offers good advice for today

We are certainly living in perilous times. Politics cannot solve the problems in the world. I am neither a Republican nor a Democrat.

I just read an article “Biden remarks can soil U.S. policy.” The article said, “Armies can move on your words, markets can convulse; diplomacy can unravel. That has not stopped President Joe Biden from viscerally weighing in on the Ukraine war – labelling Russia’s Vladimir Putin a war criminal appearing to advocate an overthrowing in Moscow, framing Russian’s war actions as genocide after saying it’s all his personal, no presidential opinion.”

The article went on saying the U.S. should have more concern in action and not make confusion.

Well I believe President Biden was right, and so did Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, who even praised Biden’s remarks.

You know, war is a terrible thing. Why didn’t the U.N. or NATO do anything when Russia was setting up their armies for a long time before the invasion?

Well do you know who really rules the world? Yes this war is genocide, and Satan, the old devil, is the rule of the world. Jesus mentions this in the Bible.

Satan knows his time is short. The countries in the world are globalized.

Though technology we can find out what is happening around the world in an instant. This could only happen in the last few years.

For the last 6,000 years Satan has been going “to and fro.” The fifth chapter of 1st Peter says it clear and plain verse 8: "Be sober, be vigilant, because your adversary the devil walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour." Good advice for these days. Watch and pray.

John Gramm, Gridley

