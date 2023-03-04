Kathleen Lorenz, Karyn Smith and Andy Byars are candidates for Normal Town Council who want what’s truly in the best interest of our community and all their constituents. They understand that having a council that may disagree on things but still works closely to continue to move Normal forward is of utmost importance.

The disruption, distortion and disrespect that has occurred over the past four years needs to stop. Please help to return decency back to the council again. Normal citizens deserve to have people serve as their trustees (councilmembers) who love our community — not people who make a mockery of council meetings and show disdain for Normal.

Please join me in voting for Kathleen, Karyn and Andy for the sake of The Town of Normal and all its potential.

Cheryl Gaines, Normal