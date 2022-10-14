LETTER: Beirne is a needed voice

We need a different voice on the McLean County Board representing District 10, and Cory Beirne is that voice.

This is what I have learned about Corey. He is an effective listener, and he asks good questions. As an educator and musician, he is creative, and that creativity can help the county board solve the problems that it faces. He believes in partnerships and dialogue.

Corey is dedicated to McLean County as a parent, teacher, youth leader and arts supporter. Although we do not agree on everything, he is willing to listen without judgement. As an educator and musician, he is creative, and that creativity can help the county board solve the problems that it faces. He uses data and facts, not hearsay and innuendo, in that decision making process.

Corey is a national board certified master teacher in Illinois, a distinction shared by only five percent of teachers nationwide. He helped save fifth grade music programs last spring when Unit 5 was facing cuts. He has been recognized by McLean County Not in Our Schools as an Inclusive Teacher.

Corey will represent the residents of District 10 well and work with the other county board representatives to ensure that McLean County continues to thrive and be a place where people want to live, work, educate their children, and retire.

Remember to vote for Corey Beirne on November 8.

Diana Hauman, Bloomington