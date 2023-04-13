We’d like to pose a multiple-choice question. How many suicide, mental health, and substance use cases did McLean County’s two hospital emergency rooms see last year? A) 1,500; B) 7,000; or C) 10,000?

The county relies heavily on law enforcement and hospital emergency rooms to address behavioral health needs. Doing so is neither sustainable nor effective long-term.

The root cause? Chronic staff shortages among agencies that offer mental health and substance use treatment. The Federal government has deemed McLean County as one of 221 health professional shortage areas. Just 22% of Illinois’ population gets the services it needs.

It is time to improve access to treatment by growing the behavioral health workforce.

Several bills before Illinois lawmakers would do just that. They would offer incentives and paid internships for college students earning behavioral health degrees; support fellowships to improve the quality of clinical supervision and research-based interventions; reimburse more types of providers for offering care; and bolster chronically low payment rates to community-based agencies.

These solutions would make our behavioral health system stronger, expand access, and reinforce the system as a vital lifeline.

Patients, family members, employers, and community leaders all have a stake in this issue. We encourage them to learn more about these proposals – House Bills 3049, 2298, and 2838 and Senate Bill 1911. Please reach out to your elected state officials in support. Failure to modestly invest now will lead to higher costs to society in the form of more arrests and jail days, problems in schools, admissions to state hospitals and foster care, and distress to work/family life and productivity.

The answer to our multiple-choice question is C. Our two hospital emergency rooms saw nearly 10,000 people last year for needs related to behavioral health.

David A. Sharar, CEO

Chestnut Health Systems